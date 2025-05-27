1st Sindh Startup Exhibition Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that during the recent conflict with India, the power of the people combined with technology played a vital role and urged the youth to contribute to national investment and defence.
He said this while speaking at the `1st Sindh Startups Exhibition-2025’, organised by the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The event was attended by diplomats of different countries, leading industrialists and academics.
The Chief Minister declared the event "not merely another academic event; it is a statement. Sindh is ready to invest in innovation, talent, and the future." He emphasised the culmination of months of thoughtful planning, which built a vital bridge "between classrooms and boardrooms, between research and real-world impact."
The exhibition featured ideas from students and faculty across Sindh’s public and private universities, many evolving from academic inquiries into prototypes and potential products. In the lead-up to the exhibition, business Matchmaking Round Tables were organised, connecting young founders with seasoned investors, corporate leaders, and potential partners. Project leaders confidently pitched their startups, presenting prototypes, Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), and well-calculated financial plans, aiming to turn ideas into investment.
From the 50 projects, five outstanding entries were selected by industry leaders based on their potential for scaling, adoption, and industrialisation. Each winning team will receive a cash award of five lakh rupees, intended to recognise their efforts and fuel their continued journey.
The Chief Minister lauded the Sindh HEC for its vision and commitment to strengthening higher education, noting a shift from routine learning to real innovation and collaboration. He urged all Vice Chancellors and university leaders to draw inspiration from this initiative and leverage their Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORICs) to cultivate a local culture of invention, entrepreneurship, and applied research.
Murad Shah assured that the Sindh government is vigorously promoting higher education. The province allocates the highest development budget for universities, amounting to Rs35 billion, with an additional Rs8 billion for development portfolios.
“This funding surpasses the combined allocations of the other three provinces and the Federal government,” he said.
Expressing optimism, Murad Ali Shah remarked that he believes this initiative will progress significantly and is much needed. He proudly referred to the people of Sindh as part of one of the world’s oldest civilisations, citing the ancient Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa as examples of their glorious heritage.
The CM also mentioned some remarkable inventions attributed to the region, such as the invention of shirt buttons and the creation of the first computer virus by children in Lahore to protect software.
Murad Shah stressed the importance of universities producing not just graduates, but "innovators, creators, and problem-solvers," and developing platforms for student and faculty engagement with industry. This, he believes, will steer universities towards self-sustainability, reducing dependency on government funding.
Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Tariq Rafi highlighted this exhibition as the fourth major collaborative initiative between Sindh HEC and FPCCI. Previous efforts included the Sindh Research Support Program and events spotlighting university-based inventions, all aimed at delivering local solutions to local industries and moving universities towards greater self-reliance.
Dr. Rafi underscored the critical interdependence of industry and academia, stating, "Around the world, the most advanced industrial ecosystems owe their success to the breakthroughs, insights, and talent emerging from their universities."
Chairman CIEC, Sindh HEC, Dr Sarosh Lodhi envisioned a future where ORICs function as "active launchpads for ideas" and encouraged more institutions to host local innovation showcases and campus-industry dialogues.
The exhibition showcased the potential of local talent, with President FPCCI Atif Shaikh affirming to the student and faculty project leaders, "You are not just presenting ideas; you are offering solutions." The event marks a pivotal moment for Sindh, signalling a collective commitment to fostering an ecosystem where creativity meets courage and learning is paired with leadership, laying the foundation for a stronger, more innovative future for the province and the nation.
