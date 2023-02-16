1st Social Media Summit held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Center for Media, Society and Democracy and the Directorate of Public Relations organized the first Social Media Summit at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Speaking on this occasion, President Press Club Lahore Azam Chaudhry said that the milestones achieved under the leadership of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are of universal nature.

The university has made extraordinary progress in all fields in a short period of just three years. It was a great pleasure to meet the teachers and students engaged in teaching and research activities and visit the development projects in Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus.

It is hoped that this university will soon join some of the big universities not only in Pakistan but also in the world. He said that social media is fast replacing print and electronic media and has become the Primary source of information.

The electronic media and newspaper industry are suffering from economic difficulties, especially newspaper printing has become a big challenge. Nowadays, the only successful companies are those whose social media system is strong.

Chairman of the Department of Media and Communication Studies Prof. Dr. Shahzad Rana said that the arrival of the delegation from Press Club Lahore to visit Islamia University of Bahawalpur was quite welcome.

He said that the Department of Media Studies at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has produced big Names in the world of media.

Director of Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid gave a detailed briefing on the university's social media platforms on this occasion, adding, that nearly 2 million social media users are connected to the social media of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that the Facebook account of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is very popular among teachers, students, and the university community. The number of university Facebook followers is 1,63,000. Similarly, the university is also effectively highlighting the curricular and co-curricular activities of the university on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin. The university also has a web channel called IUB News. All these social media accounts are managed by Public Relations Office. Apart from this, the printing of newsletters, annual reports, prospectus, and various books are also done by this department.

Assistant Professor, Department of Media and Communication Studies and Director of FM 92 news Dr. Jam Sajjad Hussain, said that the annual social media summit will be organized at the university and this is the first link in this series to promote the positive aspects of social media, a social media society has also been established in which the students associated with it are promoting healthy activities through various social media platforms with great dedication and hard work.

He thanked the delegation of the Lahore Press Club for coming to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and participating in the Social Media Summit.