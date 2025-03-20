Open Menu

1st Syed Ali Mardan Shah Football Championship Cup Underway In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The District Football Association hosted the First Syed Ali Mardan Shah Football Championship Cup at the prestigious Mamtaz Ground in Khairpur on Thursday.

The tournament features eight teams competing in a knockout format.

In a thrilling match played last night, Hyderi Football Club defeated Shah Abdul Latif Junior Club 4-0.

The match was attended by special guests Professor Dr. Safdar Ujan and Deputy Director Muhammad Akhlaq Memon.

The organizing committee, comprising Syed Manzoor Shah, Syed Ghulam Ali Shah, Sadaqat Ali, Javed Soomro, Ali Muhammad Ansari, Saeed at Shah, and Rashid Ali, announced that the final match will be played on March 23.

The championship cup is part of efforts to promote football and provide opportunities for young players in the region.

