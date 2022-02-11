1st Tech Nation Digital Conference starts at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

The first Tech Nation Digital Conference 2022 started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The first Tech Nation Digital Conference 2022 started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Friday.

The conference was attended by heads of more than 60 IT technology companies and institutions from across the country. More than 50 speakers at the conference will provide information on innovation, development, and opportunities in information technology to more than 2,500 participants in 80 workshops.

The conference was inaugurated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary and Member National Assembly, Kanwal Shauzab, and Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob presided over the first session. A job fair has also been organized on the occasion in which IT companies will provide entrepreneurship and job and internship opportunities to university graduates.

The conference is co-sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Commerce, Digital Pakistan, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Punjab Information Technology board, Punjab Software Export Board, and Pasha Tech among others.

On the occasion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab congratulated Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Director IT Rizwan Majeed on the convening of the conference and said that the IUB is the first university to maintain its tradition of technology has been paying close attention to the sector and is taking important steps to create a technology park.

It is common to have such conferences in Islamabad and Lahore but it is very welcome to hold this conference at the IUB. She said that she belongs to South Punjab and this land is full of talent. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his address said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur taking many steps regarding technology in which Information Technology Park South Punjab has been established.

This conference is an important step in the development of Pakistan. Leaders of all the major companies of Pakistan are participating in this conference. Pakistan will meet the youth of the region.

The IUB has 5,3000 students out of which 8,000 belong to the IT sector and is also providing facilities to Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar campuses to come to the techno side and make Pakistan a tech nation.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor shared his experiences and observations and talked about the evolution of human life and the development of technology. Director IT Rizwan Majeed said that Tech Nation 2022 has gotten off to a successful start.

Tech Nation is working with companies in South Punjab and many startups are working successfully in South Punjab all over Pakistan. To this end, Tech Nation will hold various workshops inviting industry needs and related people. The two-day conference will include Commerce, Ministry of Information, PITB, and many more. Work in this area as well as working for the technology zone.