1st Virtual Conference On Solarization Of Pakistan To Be Held On Oct 7

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

1st Virtual Conference on Solarization of Pakistan to be held on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :1st Virtual Conference on Solarization of Pakistan will be held on October 7th to discuss more opportunities to produce clean energy from Solar.

The Energy Update in collaboration with Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB), Ministry Energy Punjab, Pakistan Solar Association, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Paktunkhwa Electric Development Organization (PEDO) is organizing the conference, said a press release issue here.

Currently, six Solar Projects having 430MW capacity are operating in the country.

Energy experts from within and outside the country through digital platform would participate in the conference.

Chief of organizing committee of the summit Naeem Qureshi said in a statement that the conference is being organized to discuss in detail the progress Pakistan and adjoining region had achieved in the Solar sector.

He said that conference was expected to thoroughly discuss to take advantages from Government ease-doing business for finding investment and business opportunities within or allied industries.

He said that conference participants will learn from International and national best practices of Solar Industry and will share conference recommendations to relevant Ministry for Action.

He said that CEO AEDB Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar will be the key-note speaker of the event and other speakers include Minister Energy Punjab Dr. M. Akhtar Malik, Minister Energy Sindh Imtiaz Sheikh, Adviser to CM KPK on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Minister Power Development Gilgit Balistan M. Ali Khan, CEO PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan, Waseem Qureshi CEO / Founder Infusion Group UAE, Amin M. Lakhani Director Clean Energy Projects USAID (SEP), Zaigham M. Rizvi Chairman PM Housing Task Force, Waqas Idress Senior Energy Specialist USAID (SEP), Zafar Iqbal Director Operations Power Highway, Engr. Mehfooz Kazi Director Solar Projects Sindh, Shaaf Mehboob CEO Adaptive Technologies, Waqas Moosa CEO Hadron Solar and Zakir Ali Managing Director Inverex Solar Solutions.

WRL Technologies, USAID, Adaptive Technologies, Inverex Solar Energy, MESOL and ZI Solar are the sponsors of the event.

