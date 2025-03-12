1st Wasif Ali Wasif boxing championship held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The 1st Wasif Ali Wasif inter-district Faisalabad junior boys and girls boxing championship was organized at the Dijkot road sports complex here on Wednesday.

The event was arranged by the District Sports Department in which Faisalabad district won first, Chiniot district second and Jhang teams won third position.

The special guest of this championship was Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir and District Sports Officer Sajida Latif. They distributed cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, medals and certificates among the winning teams.

Rizwanullah Khan, Hafiz Zubair-ul-Haq and Khizranullah Khan were among the referees.