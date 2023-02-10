1st Women Economic Empowerment Expo 2023 held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The 1st Women Economic Empowerment Expo 2023 and Symposium was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The symposium was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In his inaugural address, he said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is working for social and economic development. Pakistan's real wealth is its workforce, whose training and upskilling will be an important step towards value edition.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti discussed in detail the role of academia in women's economic independence. She said that investment and other measures for women's economic independence are essential for gender equality, poverty eradication, and participation in decision-making and sustainable development.

Additional Secretary Higher education Department South Punjab Malik Ata-ul-Haq said that the social independence of women will help in the elimination of gender discrimination in society.

Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan said that the active and practical role of women in society is inevitable and necessary for economic development.

Chairman Department of Economics Dr. Abid Rasheed Gill said that economic discrimination based on gender should be eliminated in Pakistani society and equal opportunities for development should be provided to them.

He said that currently more than 75 million women are engaged in social activities.

Focal Person Dr. Maryam Abbas Soharwardi said that this event has been organized purely in accordance with the vision of the university leadership to highlight the development of women and their social and economic roles. She termed women's economic rights as human rights.

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum also spoke in the closing session and appreciated the organization of the Women Economic Empowerment Expo and Symposium.

On this occasion, a huge exhibition was also organized for women, traders, and industrialists in small and medium-scale businesses in various sectors, and poster competitions were also held. The entrepreneur section showcased home crafts and products.

This mega event was organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences in collaboration with the Department of Economics, SDGs Center, Fatima Jinnah Women Empowerment Center, United Nations Development, SDGs academy Islamabad, TEVTA SMEDA Regional Office Multan, Akhuwat Foundation, Higher Education Department Punjab, Punjab Higher Education Commission, in collaboration with Women Technology House, Islamabad, Bint-e-Hawa Family Training Institute Islamabad, Herbo Gate Lahore, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur, The Listener.pk, All Secure Pakistan, Karachi, Al Khidmat Foundation, Al Noor Foundation Bahawalpur, and Sanat Zar Bahawalpur.