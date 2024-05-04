Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM

1st Women's Library with govt-private partnership inaugurated

GUJJAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Digital Monitoring Officer & Focal Person Media of Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab, Dr Abdullah Tabassum on Saturday inaugurated a Women Library in Gujjar Khan.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan Mian Murad accompanied by Chief Officer Municipal Committee and a large number of the people attended the event.

Talking to APP, Dr Abdullah said that it was the first women library in the area which was built by public-private partnership and women of the area would be able to get education of Computer and Arts in the library.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the first women library at Punjab level and this initiative highlights the growing focus on empowering women through education and community development in the region.

