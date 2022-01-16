1st zone of Ravi River Front project being started today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said the Ravi River Front project would help in minimizing the expansion of metropolis, increasing water table besides restoration of River Ravi.

In his tweet on Sunday, the SACM said the project on 46 km long area along both banks of River Ravi was actually materialization of the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "First zone of Ravi River Front i.e was 'Chahar Bagh' being started today." Hassan said the first phase would be on 15,000 acres which would include sapphire, agri, knowledge, emerald bay, Topaz block, barrages and a lake.

Punjab chief minister had directed to expeditiously implement the project to cope with the problems of traffic congestion, over population, pollution and shortage of water, he added.

He further said the project would fetch forex through private investors and overseas Pakistanis.

The SACM said the initiative would create a large number of jobs for people associatedwith housing, construction and other relevant sectors.