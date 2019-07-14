UrduPoint.com
Sun 14th July 2019

1)This herbal supplement 'poses a public health threat'

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Kratom, which is a plant-derived supplement, is growing in popularity. A new report provides further evidence of its adverse effects and calls for more research.Kratom is an extract from the tropical tree Mitragyna speciosa, a relative of the coffee plant.Historically, manual laborers in Southeast Asia have used the compound either chewing the leaves or making them into tea to soothe aches and pains and boost energy levels.As it stands, kratom is not illegal in the United States, and people can easily purchase it online.It is most commonly available in the form of a green powdered supplement.

Although manufacturers market kratom extract as safe and natural, it is far from inert.Scientists have carried out limited studies on its effects, but it appears to act as a stimulant at lower doses and has a sedative effect at higher doses.

Over recent years, usage in the U.S. has increased sharply.

Who uses kratom?Some people with mood disorders or chronic pain use kratom to self-medicate, whereas others use it recreationally. Some individuals with opioid use disorder use the drug because the active component of kratom mitragynine acts on opioid receptors.Although there is no medical evidence to support this use, some people who are dealing with an opioid addiction consider kratom to be a godsend.

Relative to opioid-replacement medications, such as buprenorphine, it is much cheaper and easier to obtain.After witnessing firsthand an increase in patients experiencing either the toxic effects of kratom or symptoms of withdrawal, Prof.

William Eggleston from the State University of New York at Binghamton decided to investigate.Prof. Eggleston and his team took data from the National Poison Data System (NPDS) and a County Medical Examiner's Office in New York State. They recently published a brief report in the journal Pharmacotherapy.

