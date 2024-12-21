2-10 years jail-term announced to 25 civilians involved in May 9 riots

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) As many as 25 civilians involved in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide May 9, 2023 riots have been sentenced by the military courts two to 10 years prison.

On December 13, the 7th member's constitutional bench of the Supreme Court allowed military courts to announce the decision of under custody civilians pertaining to the May 9 incidents, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news issued here Saturday.

The sentences have been pronounced after a complete investigation of all evidence and fulfilling all legal procedures. The convicted persons have also been provided complete legal rights to fulfil the legal requirements, it further said.

“On May 9, the nation witnessed politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan”, the press release said.

“Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were carried out on the installations of the armed forces including desecration of the monuments of shuhada,” it added.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored the necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” ISPR further said.

After this black day, all evidence and events were thoroughly investigated besides gathering irrefutable evidence against the perpetrators. Some select cases were also referred to Field General Court Martial “as per law.”

“Promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete,” the statement said.

“The verdict is an important milestone in the dispensation of justice," it added.

The sentences are also a clear message to those who “are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future,” the press release said.

“Some additional suspects are being tried in various Anti-Terrorist Courts,” it added. However, it emphasized that “justice would truly be served once the mastermind and planners of May 9 riots are punished as per the Constitution and laws of the land”, it further added.

Ten-year sentences were handed down to 14 of the 25 persons convicted, with the majority linked to the Jinnah House incident.

Other attacks involved GHQ, PAF Base Mianwali, Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan, and various military installations across the country.

The following 25 people were handed down the sentences:

Jan Muhammad Khan S/O Toor Khan— involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Muhammad Imran Mehboob S/O Mehboob Ahmed — involved in Jinnah House incident ((10 years)

Raja Muhammad Ehsan S/O Raja Muhammad Maqsood — involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years)

Rehmat Ullah S/O Manjoor Khan — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Ali Iftikhar S/O Iftikhar Ahmed — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Zia ur Rehman S/O Azam Khursheed — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Adnan Ahmed S/O Sher Muhammad — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Shakir Ullah S/O Anwar Shah — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (10 years)

Anwar Khan S/O Muhammad Khan— involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years)

Abdul Hadi S/O Abdul Qayyum— involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Ali Shan S/O Noor Muhammad — involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Daud Khan S/O Shad Khan— involved in Jinnah House incident (10 years)

Umar Farooq S/O Muhammad Sabir — involved in GHQ attack incident (10 years)

Babar Jamal S/O Muhammad Ajmal Khan— involved in PAF Base Mianwali incident (10 years)

Muhammad Afaq Khan S/O M Ashfaq Khan — involved in Bannu Cantt incident (nine years)

Daud Khan S/O Amir Zeb— involved in Chakdara Fort incident (seven years)

Faheem Haider S/O Farooq Haider — involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (six years)

Muhammad Hashir Khan S/O Tahir Bashir — involved in Jinnah House incident (six years)

Zahid Khan S/O Muhammad Khan— involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (four years)

Muhammad Ashiq Khan S/O Naseeb Khan— involved in Jinnah House incident (four years)

Khuram Shahzad S/O Liaquat Ali— involved in Multan Cantt Check Post incident (three years)

Muhammad Bilawal S/O Manzoor Hussain— involved in Jinnah House incident (two years)

Said Alam S/O Maaz Ullah Khan— involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years)

Laeeq Ahmed S/O Manzoor Ahmed— involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident (two years)

Yasir Nawaz S/O Amir Nawaz Khan — involved in Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident (two years).