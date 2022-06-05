UrduPoint.com

2 Abductees Recovered, Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The Civil Lines police have recover two abducted boys and arrested an accused.

A spokesman said on Sunday that two minor boys -- Arham and Hussain -- were kidnapped from Firdous Colony a couple of days ago and the abductors demanded Rs 5 million as ransom for their release.

The police on a complaint of Shahid, father of abducted boy Arham, registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines.

The police traced whereabouts of kidnappers in Nishatabad and conducted a surprise raid. Seeing the police, the accused managed to escape.

However, the police arrested one of them and recovered both abductees safely. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

