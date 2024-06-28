2 Accused Arrested In Different Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 11:39 PM
2 arrested in murder, attempted murder cases Attock Police on Friday arrested two suspects wanted in two different murder and attempted murder cases registered against them at two different police stations in Attock
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) 2 arrested in murder, attempted murder cases Attock Police on Friday arrested two suspects wanted in two different murder and attempted murder cases registered against them at two different police stations in Attock.
According to police sources, in the first incident, police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute.
Police sources said that Shahzad Khan contracted marriage with the woman some six years ago, and relations between the couple have not been well for the last few months, so she returned to her parents house.
Shahzad, along with his brother Arsalan Khan, came to his in-laws house to take his wife back, and on her refusal, he took out the dagger and stabbed her to death.
Later, police arrested the accused and launched further investigations.
Meanwhile, Attock Khurd Police arrested a hotel owner for shooting and injuring a man over a car parking issue near Attock Khurd Bridge. Sheraz Khan, a native of Nowshera, came to the river Indus for a picnic with his family. The hotel owner asked him to pay the parking fee, and on his refusal, the hotel owner Farooq took out his gun and shot him.
He was taken to the district headquarters hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.
Later, police arrested the suspect on attempted murder charges and recovered a gun from his possession.
APP/nsi/378
