UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Accused Get Death Sentences In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

2 accused get death sentences in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Bhalwal Ahmad Mujahid Sherdil Cheema on Monday has awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a child abuse cum murder case of Bhalwal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Bhalwal Ahmad Mujahid Sherdil Cheema on Monday has awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a child abuse cum murder case of Bhalwal police station.

Court sources said that on November 2017, the accused Babar Maseih and Mehboob Dogar of Bhalwal abducted a minor child Ali Raza s/o Muhammad Nazir resident of Iqbal Colony Bhalwal and strangled to death the boy after abusing him.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned judge has awarded 2 ply death sentences along with collective fine Rs 1 million to the culprits Babar Maseih and Mehboob Dogar.

The culprits were shifted to district jail Sargodha.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station Jail Fine Sargodha Bhalwal November 2017 Million Court

Recent Stories

Quranic study continues to be part of scheme of sy ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks Adjusting in 2020 Plan of Regional F ..

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI appreciates district administration, HMC ef ..

3 minutes ago

Musanada commences construction of AED289.5 millio ..

21 minutes ago

Berrettini reaches Top 10 for the first time

3 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons D ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.