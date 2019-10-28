2 accused get death sentences in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Bhalwal Ahmad Mujahid Sherdil Cheema on Monday has awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a child abuse cum murder case of Bhalwal police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Bhalwal Ahmad Mujahid Sherdil Cheema on Monday has awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a child abuse cum murder case of Bhalwal police station.

Court sources said that on November 2017, the accused Babar Maseih and Mehboob Dogar of Bhalwal abducted a minor child Ali Raza s/o Muhammad Nazir resident of Iqbal Colony Bhalwal and strangled to death the boy after abusing him.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned judge has awarded 2 ply death sentences along with collective fine Rs 1 million to the culprits Babar Maseih and Mehboob Dogar.

The culprits were shifted to district jail Sargodha.