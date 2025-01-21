Open Menu

2 Accused Held For Stealing Mobile Phones Of Ayub Park Visitors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

2 accused held for stealing mobile phones of Ayub Park visitors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Morgah Police of Rawalpindi on Tuesday two accused who used to steal mobile phones of visitors at the Ayub Park.

According to a police spokesman, the police conducted an operation against the accused identified as Momal Khan and Muhammad who used to sell the stolen mobile phones.

The police also recovered Rs 50,000 which they had obtained from the sale of stolen mobile phones, the spokesman said.

