2 accused in acid throwing cases arrested: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Police Thursday arrested two accused including a woman in separate acid throwing cases here.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar told a press conference that on October 28, one Naseem Mai threw acid on Ifra Bibi, her younger brother and father, over a marriage dispute and escaped from the scene.

The police arrested her from Sindh on Thursday.

In a raid, police arrested another accused, who had thrown acid on Zahida Perveen and her six-month-old baby, residents of Kot Addu, on October 29, over a minor dispute.

The district police officer announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams which arrested the accused.