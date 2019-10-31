UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Accused In Acid Throwing Cases Arrested: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:32 PM

2 accused in acid throwing cases arrested: DPO

Police Thursday arrested two accused including a woman in separate acid throwing cases here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Police Thursday arrested two accused including a woman in separate acid throwing cases here.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar told a press conference that on October 28, one Naseem Mai threw acid on Ifra Bibi, her younger brother and father, over a marriage dispute and escaped from the scene.

The police arrested her from Sindh on Thursday.

In a raid, police arrested another accused, who had thrown acid on Zahida Perveen and her six-month-old baby, residents of Kot Addu, on October 29, over a minor dispute.

The district police officer announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams which arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Marriage Kot Addu October Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

5 seconds ago

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

6 minutes ago

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

16 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.