2 Accused In Acid Throwing Cases Arrested: DPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:32 PM
Police Thursday arrested two accused including a woman in separate acid throwing cases here
District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar told a press conference that on October 28, one Naseem Mai threw acid on Ifra Bibi, her younger brother and father, over a marriage dispute and escaped from the scene.
The police arrested her from Sindh on Thursday.
In a raid, police arrested another accused, who had thrown acid on Zahida Perveen and her six-month-old baby, residents of Kot Addu, on October 29, over a minor dispute.
The district police officer announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams which arrested the accused.