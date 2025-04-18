2 accused in custody injured in police shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Two accused in police custody were injured in a police shootout while their attacker accomplices fled the scene late Thursday.

According to police spokesperson, Mansoorabad police were carrying two accused Nawaz and Feezan on physical remand in a case numbering 821/25 registered under CrCP 392 for recovery when an accomplice of the accused attacked a police van near Civic Center and succeeded to get their partners released.

In retaliation by the police team, both under arrest accused Nawaz and Feezan were injured. The attacker managed to escape in darkness.

The injured were later rushed to Allied Hospital.

According to police, both the accused are record holders.