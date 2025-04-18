Open Menu

2 Accused In Custody Injured In Police Shootout

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

2 accused in custody injured in police shootout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Two accused in police custody were injured in a police shootout while their attacker accomplices fled the scene late Thursday.

According to police spokesperson, Mansoorabad police were carrying two accused Nawaz and Feezan on physical remand in a case numbering 821/25 registered under CrCP 392 for recovery when an accomplice of the accused attacked a police van near Civic Center and succeeded to get their partners released.

In retaliation by the police team, both under arrest accused Nawaz and Feezan were injured. The attacker managed to escape in darkness.

The injured were later rushed to Allied Hospital.

According to police, both the accused are record holders.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

15 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

22 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

27 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

3 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

3 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

15 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan