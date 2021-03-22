2 accused in rape of mentally retarded woman case arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested two men allegedly involved in the rape of a mentally retarded woman.

The accused were identified as Ferhan Ali, son of Ziaul Hassan, and Khadim Hussain, son of Mukhtar Ahmed, residents of Nishat Mills Colony.

According to Millat Town police, the accused allegedly abducted 27-year-old mentally retarded Faiza Sajid, along with her elder brother, Hoor Subhan, from their home in Garden Mohallah, and took them to a house in Nishat Colony.

Sajida, the mother of victim woman, stated in her application submitted to the police that she was in Toba Tek Singh to attend the funeral prayers of her relative when the accused abducted her daughter and son from her home. She alleged that the accused raped her daughter in the Nishat Colony house.

Police conducted a raid and arrested both the accused, who were stated to be cousins of the girl.

A case, No 144/21, had been registered against the accused under sections 376 and 511.