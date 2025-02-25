2 Accused Of 2024 Gujar Khan Murder Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:43 PM
The Gujar Khan Police on Tuesday arrested two accused who were involved in the 2024 murder of a person and injuries to five others
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Tuesday arrested two accused who were involved in the 2024 murder of a person and injuries to five others.
The arrested accused were identified as Ahsan and Haris, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The accused had shot dead Arshad Mahmood and injured five others over a dispute on paving the street.
A case of the incident was registered in the Gujar Khan Police Station in December 2024.
The police managed to trace and arrest the accused using all means including human intelligence, while efforts were underway to nab their accomplices, the spokesman said.
