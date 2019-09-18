2 accused persons involved in target killing of 7 policemen arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two accused involved in 7 policemen target killing have been arrested

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Two accused involved in 7 policemen target killing have been arrested.According to report police has arrested two suspects Zeeshan Jali and Faraz Fuji involved in target killing of 7 policemen from Orangi town.

According to police suspects are affiliated with a political party while during investigation accused have confessed of killing policemen including Kareem, Shahid, Rashid, and Yousaf along Milk seller and a woman.Further investigation is under process.