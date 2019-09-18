2 Accused Persons Involved In Target Killing Of 7 Policemen Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:04 PM
Two accused involved in 7 policemen target killing have been arrested
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Two accused involved in 7 policemen target killing have been arrested.According to report police has arrested two suspects Zeeshan Jali and Faraz Fuji involved in target killing of 7 policemen from Orangi town.
According to police suspects are affiliated with a political party while during investigation accused have confessed of killing policemen including Kareem, Shahid, Rashid, and Yousaf along Milk seller and a woman.Further investigation is under process.