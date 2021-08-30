UrduPoint.com

2 ACs Get Positions In Punjab Tehsil Performance Ranking

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant commissioners of two tehsils of Faisalabad district have got first and second positions in Punjab Tehsil Performance Ranking.

A spokesman of local administration said that according to the detail of Punjab Government ranking of Assistant Commissioners on 'Karkardgi App' from 1st to 27th August, AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan and AC Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool got first and second positions respectively.

AC Sammundri scored 14.395 points while AC Saddar got 14.225 points out of total 17 points.

The AC Sammundri has scored 4 points in land retrieval and 3.579 points in solution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal. He also got 3 points in Inspection of Land Record Center and 2 points in monitoring auction process in Fruits & Vegetable markets whereas he bagged 1.

815 points in price checking. However, AC Sammundri also remained on the top in ranking during June last.

Similarly, AC Saddar got 4 score in land retrieval, 4.025 points in solution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, 3 points in inspection of Land Record and 2 points in monitoring auction process while he obtained 1.2 points in checking prices of daily use items.

Meanwhile Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan also appreciated the excellent performance of AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan and AC Saddar Umar Maqbool and hoped that they would continue to maintain their positions in future also.

