2 Afghan nationals held with fake Pakistani documents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 2 Afghan nationals with fake Pakistan documents here.

The Cant police during a raid held two persons with fake Pakistani documents, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said the Cant police have arrested two Afghan nationals with fake Pakistani Identity cards.

According to a case registered under PPC 468/471 & 419/420 Foreign Act by SHO Cant police station Gulsher, two suspected persons who were wandering near Bannu Adda were, lacking identity and travelling documents, were held. The police also recovered photocopies of Pakistani Identity card from their possession.

The spokesman said that both the accused were identified as Jalaluddin and Gul Sakhi Ahmad Khel. They both the were booked for further investigation under Foreign Act.