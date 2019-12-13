UrduPoint.com
2 Afghan Prisoners Escape From Landi Kotal Jail

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

2 Afghan prisoners escape from Landi Kotal jail

Two Afghan prisoners have escaped from Landi Kotal jail

KHYBER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Two Afghan prisoners have escaped from Landi Kotal jail.Islamabad police had arrested two accused and Torkham borders and handed over them to Landi Kotal police.The authorities said the accused were wanted by Islamabad Police in different cases.Police said the prisoners had escaped from jail over night.

Efforts are underway to arrest them.

