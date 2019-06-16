2 Afghans held in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The police have arrested two Afghans residing illegally in the city here on Saturday. Ganjmandi police conducted a raid and arrested two Afghan identified as Muhamamd Jan and Raheem Ullah who were living illegally and had no proper documentation to stay in the city.

According to a police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.