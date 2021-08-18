UrduPoint.com

2 Air Passengers With Corona Positivity Stopped At Local Airport

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Two air passengers were stopped from travelling due to their corona positivity at Faisalabad International Airport on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool received information that two air passengers including Usman Jan (55) of Bannu and Abdun Nasir (25) of DG Khan wanted to travel abroad but they were found positive during rapid corona test at Faisalabad International Airport.

The AC Sadr stopped both the passengers from travelling.

They were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where they were quarantined,spokesman added.

