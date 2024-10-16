Open Menu

2 Air Quality Monitoring Stations To Be Installed At IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Two air quality monitoring stations worth Rs 150 million will be installed at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) under the Punjab Green Development Program to monitor the air quality index of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two air quality monitoring stations worth Rs 150 million will be installed at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) under the Punjab Green Development Program to monitor the air quality index of the city.

Representatives of the Environmental Protection Department, Government of Punjab met the university's Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehman, and the Director Institute of Agro-Industry and Environment Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi regarding the installation and placement of special equipment.

These stations will be installed at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus and Abbasia Campus to measure Bahawalpur's air quality index.

Under this project, the Environmental Protection Department is installing thirty air quality monitoring stations in ten Punjab districts with the World Bank's support.

Registrar Muhammad Shaji-ur-Rehman and Focal Person and Director Institute Agro Industry and Environment Prof. Dr. Ghulam Hassan Abbasi have thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for choosing the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for this special project. Installing these modern equipment will also support advanced teaching and research in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur environment.

More Stories From Pakistan