2 Arrested, 5 Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The police arrested arrest two vehicle thieves and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Incharge Organized Crime Unit Saddar Division Sub Inspector (SI) Ali Hasan along with his team conducted raids and arrested ringleader Shehbaz and his accomplice Khalid who were wanted in dozens of cases.
The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.
