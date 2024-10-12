Open Menu

2 Arrested, 5 Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

2 arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The police arrested arrest two vehicle thieves and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Incharge Organized Crime Unit Saddar Division Sub Inspector (SI) Ali Hasan along with his team conducted raids and arrested ringleader Shehbaz and his accomplice Khalid who were wanted in dozens of cases.

The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicle Saddar From

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

4 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

11 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

20 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

1 day ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan