2 arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Waris Khan Police on Monday arrested a two-member gang with the recovery of seven stolen motorcycles.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Danish and Adnan.

The other accomplices of the accused would also be arrested, the spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Faisal Saleem, in a statement, said that the crackdown against criminal gangs would be continue without any discrimination.

Meanwhile,Taxila Police arrested a trailer driver involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a woman. The driver was reportedly driving negligently when he hit a motorcycle.

The police also confiscated the trailer.