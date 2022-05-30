UrduPoint.com

2 Arrested, 8-kg Hashish Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Police on Monday arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered 8-kg hashish from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered 8-kg hashish from them.

A police spokesman said that a team of Sahiwal police station conducted raids and arrested Adnan and Faisal and recovered hashish from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

