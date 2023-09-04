2 arrested during anti drug campaign

Police arrested two drug dealers and recovered heroin and ice from the possession of the accused during the anti-drug campaign launched on Monday here in Dera Ismail Khan district

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested two drug dealers and recovered heroin and ice from the possession of the accused during the anti-drug campaign launched on Monday here in Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police station, Khanzada Khan, while carrying out operations against drug dealers, recovered 448 grams of heroin, 125 grams of ice along with drug sales amount Rs 1,240 from the Accused Khizar Hayat son of Mehboob Khan resident of Wanda Jani.

The accused was arrested as per the rules.

While Naseeb Khan son of Sakhi Jan resident of Wanda Karim Khan was arrested and recovered 171 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.