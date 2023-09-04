Open Menu

2 Arrested During Anti Drug Campaign

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

2 arrested during anti drug campaign

Police arrested two drug dealers and recovered heroin and ice from the possession of the accused during the anti-drug campaign launched on Monday here in Dera Ismail Khan district

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested two drug dealers and recovered heroin and ice from the possession of the accused during the anti-drug campaign launched on Monday here in Dera Ismail Khan district.

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Shaheed Nawab Police station, Khanzada Khan, while carrying out operations against drug dealers, recovered 448 grams of heroin, 125 grams of ice along with drug sales amount Rs 1,240 from the Accused Khizar Hayat son of Mehboob Khan resident of Wanda Jani.

The accused was arrested as per the rules.

While Naseeb Khan son of Sakhi Jan resident of Wanda Karim Khan was arrested and recovered 171 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

Non custom paid items worth Rs 671 million seized

5 minutes ago
 Minister directs to seal unregistered school over ..

Minister directs to seal unregistered school over Principal's indecent viral vid ..

16 minutes ago
 LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures fo ..

LG minister directs SBCA to simplify procedures for facilitating citizens

16 minutes ago
 KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against ..

KP CS orders intelligence-based operations against smuggling of essential commod ..

16 minutes ago
 DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, educatio ..

DC Hyderabad sought govt land for health, education, sports facilities

7 minutes ago
 Arain Welfare Association organize free medical ca ..

Arain Welfare Association organize free medical camp

8 minutes ago
DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

DC inaugurates case response anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago
 UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunt ..

UAE President attends Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

44 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al N ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulate Emiratis on Al Nyadi&#039;s achievement

44 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi returns to earth after completing ..

Sultan Al Neyadi returns to earth after completing longest Arab space mission

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Pr ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

44 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulema calls on DIG Hazara division

Delegation of Ulema calls on DIG Hazara division

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan