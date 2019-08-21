UrduPoint.com
2 Arrested For Allegedly Firing On PIA Plane

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:25 PM

2 arrested for allegedly firing on PIA plane

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) PIA 352 PK flight has made emergency landing at Islamabad airport due to aerial firing while the accused involved in firing have been nabbed.According to media reports, The alleged firing was made on PIA flight PK-352 enroute from Quetta to Islamabad .

The incident took place when PIA 352 PK flight was landing at Islamabad airport. The incident took place at 10 a.m. The plane remained safe being out of firing range.On receipt of the information at control tower the plane was landed on second run way. The plane landed safely. After safe landing of passengers and plane, the inquiry into the incident has been launched.

