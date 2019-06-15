UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Arrested For Filing False Complaint Of Dacoity In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

2 arrested for filing false complaint of dacoity in Karachi

Karachi Police have arrested two persons for enacting drama of their being robbed of millions of rupees.The arrested persons have been identified as Umair and Khurram

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Karachi Police have arrested two persons for enacting drama of their being robbed of millions of rupees.The arrested persons have been identified as Umair and Khurram.

The accused Umair filed false complaint of Rs 15 million robbery three days before .

Shah Latif town police have arrested both of the accused and have recovered Rs 15 million from them at the time of arrest.During the investigation it came to light that these two accused were to make payments to the people and in order to escape these payments they enacted drama.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

17 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

14 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

15 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

23 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

15 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.