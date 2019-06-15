2 arrested for filing false complaint of dacoity in Karachi

Karachi Police have arrested two persons for enacting drama of their being robbed of millions of rupees.The arrested persons have been identified as Umair and Khurram

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Karachi Police have arrested two persons for enacting drama of their being robbed of millions of rupees.The arrested persons have been identified as Umair and Khurram.

The accused Umair filed false complaint of Rs 15 million robbery three days before .

Shah Latif town police have arrested both of the accused and have recovered Rs 15 million from them at the time of arrest.During the investigation it came to light that these two accused were to make payments to the people and in order to escape these payments they enacted drama.