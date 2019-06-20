2 arrested for injuring eunuchs in firing incident in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) Local police has arrested two accused allegedly involved infiring incident in which two eunuchs got injured at tehsil Takhatbhaion last Monday evening, a police officer said.Addressing to a newsconference here on Thursday district police officer (DPO) MohammadSajjad Khan told the media that local police has arrested two accusedidentified as Rashid and Hamza.

DPO added that the accused allegedlystarted firing on two eunuchs identified as Arman alias Coligi andFarmanullah alias Spugmai on Monday late night when they were going toTakhatbhai in Suzuki van.

Later on the accused managed to flee aftercommitting crime. DPO added that police arrested both the accused. DPOadded that accused Rashid and eunuch Arman alias Coligi exchange hotwords few days ago before the firing incident.DPO added that policestarted investigation from the arrest accused.