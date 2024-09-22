2 Arrested For Torturing Man
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Mansoorabad police have arrested two men on the charge of torturing a man severely.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Waseem and Rustam, along with their accomplices, subjected a man to severe torture after tying him with a tree.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.
Therefore, the police conducted raids and arrested the accused, spokesman added.
