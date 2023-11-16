2 arrested in dacoity-cum-murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The police have arrested two men in a dacoity-cum-murder case in 15 days after the incident in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 22-year-old Kaleem Masha of Chak No. 273-GB was working as security guard of Dilpasand Hosiery situated at Marzipura. Two weeks ago, some armed bandits came there and attempted to loot him.

On his resistance, they shot him dead.

A special police team was constituted under supervision of ASP Gulberg Owais Khan, which succeeded in tracing whereabouts of the alleged killers and arresting them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia appreciated the police performance and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the team which took part in the case investigation, spokesman added.