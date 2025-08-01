2 arrested in Gujar Khan with big haul of liquor, drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug and liquor suppliers arrested two accused in separate raids on Friday.

About 2.11 kilograms of charas and 450 bottles and 225 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Separate cases were registered against the two accused.

Appreciating the Gujjar Khan for arresting the two accused with a big haul of liquor and drugs, Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed them to prepare challans against the accused with solid evidence to get them convicted from the court of law.