Open Menu

2 Arrested On Gang-rape Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

2 arrested on gang-rape charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested two men for allegedly committing gang-rape of a minor girl in the area of Mureedwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that accused Sufiyan and Ali, along with their accomplice Muhammad Usman, kidnapped a seven-year-old girl (M) from Chak No.

203-GB, and took her to a 'dera' [outhouse] and allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested Sufiyan and Ali, while the third accused Usman was still at large.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

22 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

22 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

22 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan