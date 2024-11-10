2 arrested on gang-rape charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested two men for allegedly committing gang-rape of a minor girl in the area of Mureedwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that accused Sufiyan and Ali, along with their accomplice Muhammad Usman, kidnapped a seven-year-old girl (M) from Chak No.

203-GB, and took her to a 'dera' [outhouse] and allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits.

A special police team was constituted which conducted raids and arrested Sufiyan and Ali, while the third accused Usman was still at large.