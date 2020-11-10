UrduPoint.com
2 Arrested Over Jubilant Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:48 PM

Sadar Sammundri police have arrested two persons on charge of firing into the air in jubilation during a marriage function on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Sadar Sammundri police have arrested two persons on charge of firing into the air in jubilation during a marriage function on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that accused Ahsan and Farooq resorted to firing into the are to celebrate wedding ceremony of their friend near Kanian Bungalow. The police conducted a raid and nabbed both accused red handed along with weapons.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.

