2 arrested over jubilant firing

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Sadar Sammundri police have arrested two persons on charge of firing into the air in jubilation during a marriage function on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that accused Ahsan and Farooq resorted to firing into the are to celebrate wedding ceremony of their friend near Kanian Bungalow. The police conducted a raid and nabbed both accused red handed along with weapons.

The police sent the accused behind the bars.