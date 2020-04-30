2 Arrested Over Overcharging In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:34 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali paid a visit to a market and got arrested two persons over overcharging wheat flour buyers.
He visited Makkah City Cash & Carry on Narwala Road and checked the availability of pulses, sugar and other items.