2 Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) Suspended In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

Chief Executive Officer Education Ali Ahmad Siyan suspended two assistant education officers (AEOs) for their absence from duty at a quarantine centre

A spokesman of the education department said on Saturday that during a surprise visit, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali observed that two AEOs- Imran Khan and Yasir Iqbal were absent from their duty points in a quarantine centre established at PARS Jhang Road.

The DC reported the matter to CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan who suspended the AEOs immediately.

Further departmental action against them was under way.

