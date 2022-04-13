2 awarded 5-year jail in explosive recovery case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court Wednesday awarded fives-year rigorous imprisonment to two accused each in an explosive material recovery case.

The court also ordered for confiscating properties of the convicts.

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, a Counter-Terrorism Department team had arrested the accused, Sartaj and Wasaal -- and recovered explosive material form them on Dec 7, last year.