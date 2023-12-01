Open Menu

2 Awarded Death Sentence In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

2 awarded death sentence in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahpur Chaudhry Naveed Akhtar while deciding a murder case on Friday awarded death sentence to two in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Amir and Waris, residents of a Gujranwala village, had killed one Rana Tasawwar Hargan of same locality over some domestic issue one year ago.

The court awarded them death sentence.

