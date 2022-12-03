UrduPoint.com

2 Bandits Killed In Encounter With Faisalabad Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022

Two bandits were killed on Saturday in an encounter with Faisalabad Police in Sheikhupura road in limits of Police Station Sargodha Road, Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Two bandits were killed on Saturday in an encounter with Faisalabad Police in Sheikhupura road in limits of Police Station Sargodha Road, Faisalabad.

Both of the bandits tried to flee following a heist in the Hajiabad area, However, the police patrol reached there and in an ensuing exchange of firing both were killed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Abdullah Ahmed and Station House Officer (SHO) Millat-Town, Rana Mugfoor led the police party.

According to the police, the robbers were also wanted in the looting of 125 motorbikes along with stealing cash incidents.

