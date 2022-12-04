2 bandits killed in encounter with Okara police

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Two bandits were killed on Sunday in an encounter with Okara Police in limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to a private media report, four of the bandits tried to flee following a heist in the Sadar area, however, the police patrol reached there and in an ensuing exchange of firing two of them were killed while the other two accomplices managed to escape.

DPO Okara Furqan Bilal says that the police have cordoned off the area and a search operation was underway for the arrest of the accused.