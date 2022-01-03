2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted so far: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said two bid rounds for exploration of oil and gas have been conducted so far during the tenure of PTI government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said two bid rounds for exploration of oil and gas have been conducted so far during the tenure of PTI government.

He said, "3rd bid round will be conducted in March for which the advertisements have already been published.

No bid round was conducted during entire five years tenure of PML-N," said a statement issued here.

Meanwhile Muzzammil Aslam has been appointed spokesperson on energy issue. He would be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to the Finance Minister.