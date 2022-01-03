UrduPoint.com

2 Bid Rounds For Exploration Of Oil, Gas Conducted So Far: Hammad

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

2 bid rounds for exploration of oil, gas conducted so far: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said two bid rounds for exploration of oil and gas have been conducted so far during the tenure of PTI government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said two bid rounds for exploration of oil and gas have been conducted so far during the tenure of PTI government.

He said, "3rd bid round will be conducted in March for which the advertisements have already been published.

No bid round was conducted during entire five years tenure of PML-N," said a statement issued here.

Meanwhile Muzzammil Aslam has been appointed spokesperson on energy issue. He would be performing this role in addition to his role as spokesperson to the Finance Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil March Gas Government

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for extending internet c ..

President emphasizes need for extending internet connectivity across AJK, GB

7 minutes ago
 KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wa ..

KP minister asks employers to implement minimum wages

7 minutes ago
 Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

Three arm holders held, illegal weapons recovered

8 minutes ago
 KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan ..

KMC to organize marigold/plants festival from Jan 7-9

8 minutes ago
 PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across c ..

PEMRA drive against illegal DTH continues across country

8 minutes ago
 Grand hosting of QBR in Karachi to help promote po ..

Grand hosting of QBR in Karachi to help promote positive image of country: POA c ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.