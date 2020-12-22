UrduPoint.com
2 Bike Lifters Arrested

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, the City police Tuesday busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members and also recovered two stolen motorcycles, cash Rs43,000 and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police team conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He said other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

The superintendent police Rawal lauded the City police team's performance for netting the bike lifters.

