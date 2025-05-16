2 Bike Lifters Arrested, 4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pirwadhai Police on Friday busted two accused, involved in street crime and bike lifting.
Besides four stolen motorcycles, Rs 2,000 in cash was recovered from the detained persons, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
