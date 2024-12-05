2 Bike Lifters Busted; Stolen Bike, Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Sihala and Aabpara police team apprehended two wanted members of bike lifter and thief gangs involved in numerous bike lifting and theft activities and recovered stolen motorbike and valuables from their possession on Thursday
A public relations officer told APP that the Sihala and Aabpara police teams used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous bike lifting and theft incidents.
Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike and valuables from their possession. The accused were identified as Subhan and Asim Shahzad.
Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting activities.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.
They further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
