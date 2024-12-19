Open Menu

2 Bike Lifters Gangs Busted, 11 Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday busted two gangs of bike lifters and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantt Police arrested a two-member bike lifters gang with 10 stolen motorcycles and weapons.

The arrested accused included Zeeshan alias Shani and Jafar.

The R A Bazar Police also nabbed two members of another gang involved in motorcycle theft and robberies. A stolen motorcycle and Rs 18,000 in cash was recovered from the accused indentified as Samundar Khan alias Badshah and Badar.

