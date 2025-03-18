Open Menu

2 Bike-lifters Gangs Busted, 5 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM

2 bike-lifters gangs busted, 5 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday busted two gangs of bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the City Police held three suspects Shahzad Ahmed and Asghar Ali involved in bike lifting in their jurisdiction.

Four motorcycles were recovered from them.

Likewise, the Pirwadhai Police also nabbed a two-member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.

The arrested accused included Rizwanullah and Shahab. Besides Rs 20,000 snatched from citizens, a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from them.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

39 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

54 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

1 hour ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

2 hours ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan