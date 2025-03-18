2 bike-lifters gangs busted, 5 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday busted two gangs of bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the City Police held three suspects Shahzad Ahmed and Asghar Ali involved in bike lifting in their jurisdiction.

Four motorcycles were recovered from them.

Likewise, the Pirwadhai Police also nabbed a two-member gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft.

The arrested accused included Rizwanullah and Shahab. Besides Rs 20,000 snatched from citizens, a stolen motorcycle was also recovered from them.